Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,863 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

