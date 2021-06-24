Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,297 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cognex worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cognex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cognex by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $56.92 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

