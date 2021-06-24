Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

LRCX stock opened at $624.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

