Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,893 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

