MVL Market Capitalization Achieves $90.47 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $90.47 million and $19,136.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,891,731,179 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

