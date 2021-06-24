MyBit (MYB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $298,446.23

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $298,446.23 and $254.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MyBit coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00618531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

