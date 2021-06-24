MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.89% of MYR Group worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 274,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2,520.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,974 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

