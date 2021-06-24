Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $778,393.22

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $778,393.22 and approximately $67,226.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00604923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,788,846 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

