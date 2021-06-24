Name Change Token Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $775,787.58 and approximately $112,644.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,788,846 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

