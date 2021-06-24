Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00618310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.