Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Joseph Di Leo Buys 75,000 Shares

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) insider Joseph Di Leo acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$28,050.00 ($20,035.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

Get Namoi Cotton alerts:

Namoi Cotton Company Profile

Namoi Cotton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ginning and marketing of cotton in Australia and Asia. The company operates 11 cotton gins in New South Wales and Queensland. It is also involved in the purchase of lint cotton from growers through various forward contracts; and trading and marketing of cottonseeds.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Namoi Cotton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namoi Cotton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.