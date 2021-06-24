Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Joseph Di Leo Buys 75,000 Shares

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) insider Joseph Di Leo acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$28,050.00 ($20,035.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.
Namoi Cotton Company Profile
