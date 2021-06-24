NANJCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $768,928.69 and approximately $38,879.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded down 44.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00608734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

