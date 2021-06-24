Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) were down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 162,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,227,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

