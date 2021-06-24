NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Trading 15.7% Higher

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) shares traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.12. 240,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 121,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$640.73 million and a P/E ratio of -55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.