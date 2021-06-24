Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.41

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.51 million, a P/E ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

