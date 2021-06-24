Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.41

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $686.51 million, a P/E ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77.
In other news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
