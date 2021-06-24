Nasdacoin Trading Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $265,756.80 and $4,857.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,081,360 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

