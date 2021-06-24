Nash Exchange Achieves Market Cap of $72.56 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00098456 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,646.96 or 1.00645544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002969 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

