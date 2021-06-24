National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.34. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 72,548 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on NABZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 118.42%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.