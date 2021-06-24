National Bank Financial Downgrades Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to Sector Perform

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was downgraded by National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.75.

TSE:PSI traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.04. 440,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,061. The firm has a market capitalization of C$751.12 million and a PE ratio of -125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.18. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.50.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

