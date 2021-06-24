National Bank Financial Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.08.

Shares of HDI stock traded up C$7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$36.65. 344,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The stock has a market cap of C$780.21 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$15.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.69.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

