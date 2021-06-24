National Bank Financial Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.08.
Shares of HDI stock traded up C$7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$36.65. 344,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The stock has a market cap of C$780.21 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$15.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.69.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
