National Bank Financial Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.32. 274,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 117.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.20.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

