National Bankshares Downgrades Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to Sector Perform

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.75.

TSE:PSI traded down C$0.95 on Thursday, hitting C$8.80. 305,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,261. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.18 million and a PE ratio of -122.22. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.18.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

