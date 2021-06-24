National Bankshares Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.78.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.07. The company had a trading volume of 177,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.20.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

