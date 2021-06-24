Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $23.41 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $500,829.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003860 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00053956 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038190 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,026,667 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

