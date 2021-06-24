Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 786,646 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Navient worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Navient by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

