Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0127

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $341.61 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,609,015,398 coins and its circulating supply is 26,797,328,895 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

