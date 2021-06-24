NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00618310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

