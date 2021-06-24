NetApp (NTAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) in the last few weeks:

6/10/2021 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $77.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetApp is capitalizing on strength in its all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is also gaining from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion. Also, the company provided not-so-encouraging guidance for fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings, which remains a woe. Shares of NetApp have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/29/2021 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,792. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in NetApp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in NetApp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

