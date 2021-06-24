Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $700.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $518.06. 3,249,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,667. Netflix has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

