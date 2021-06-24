Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 204,064 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,064 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Starbucks worth $150,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.56 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.