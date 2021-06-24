Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 3,455,381 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,286.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,724,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455,381 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $145,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.