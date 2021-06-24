Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $146,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $347.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.19 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

