Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155,417 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 7.93% of Lindsay worth $143,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LNN opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

