Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Workday worth $133,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.