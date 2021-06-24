Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718,423 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AstraZeneca worth $139,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.