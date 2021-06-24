Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $133.59 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Grocery Outlet worth $133,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

