Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $135.14 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 67,195.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,937 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $135,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.