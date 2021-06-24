Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $136.34 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.41% of Columbia Banking System worth $136,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

