Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $138.92 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,203 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Anaplan worth $138,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

PLAN stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

