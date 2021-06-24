Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $159.43 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.09% of AerCap worth $159,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $180,167,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in AerCap by 9,338.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $68,994,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $42,483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 779,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.76. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

