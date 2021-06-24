Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,463,095 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463,095 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.59% of Zynga worth $175,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 683,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,794. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.