Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,284 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.44% of SBA Communications worth $134,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.99. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.90 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

