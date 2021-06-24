Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,821 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of WEC Energy Group worth $155,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.78.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

