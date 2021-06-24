Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,292,499 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,010,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,292,499 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Energy Transfer worth $153,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 113,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.