Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.15 or 0.00567723 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000935 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

