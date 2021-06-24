Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane Sells 6,445 Shares

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

