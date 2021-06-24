New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.72. 7,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 548,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 989,089 shares of company stock worth $41,031,619. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

