New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,775 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

