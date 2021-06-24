New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of James River Group worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

JRVR stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

