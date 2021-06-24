New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.